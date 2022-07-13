AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Amarillo, according to court documents from the United States District Court Northern District of Texas filed on July 11.

The court documents detailed that Elaine Ortega admitted that on March 18, she knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. This followed her April indictment on charges related to possessing and distributing meth.

An officer with the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit received a tip that Ortega was taking meth from Wichita Falls to Amarillo in her White Nissan SUV on March 18, the documents said. Officers found the vehicle traveling towards Amarillo on westbound Highway 287.

The documents explained that officers conducted a routine traffic stop for a violation of the Texas Transportation Code and then arrested her on “the on-view violation.” Upon Ortega denying police a vehicle search, canine dogs were called to search the vehicle and alerted officers of suspected narcotics.

The documents then detailed that officers conducted a probable cause search and found a backpack containing “a fanny pack that contained several plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine.”

Ortega, according to the documents, admitted to possessing the meth located in her vehicle and further explained that she intended to “help her son buy a house and car.” In addition, Ortega admitted to making a prior trip between Wichita Falls and Amarillo to transport meth.