AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has been indicted in Potter County District Court after being allegedly connected to the death of a two-month-old child in late February.

According to an indictment, filed on March 31 in Potter County District Court, Ashley Harper was indicted on one count of “murder” in relation to the death of a two-month-old child on Feb. 21.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department arrested Harper after they were called to a home in north Amarillo on a call of a child not breathing. Harper was then charged with one count of “murder” in alleged connection with the child’s death after the department’s homicide unit investigated the incident.

The indictment states that the alleged incident came after Harper “knowingly (committed) a felony, namely, Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury…”