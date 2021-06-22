Woman from Friona arrested on allegations of sexual assault

BOVINA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that Texas DPS were requested by the Bovina Police Department to investigate Delia Ruiz, age 30, of Friona, for allegations of sexual assault.

Texas DPS said, on June 15, the Texas Rangers arrested Ruiz and booked her into the Parmer County Jail on three counts of sexual assault of child, which is a second degree felony.

Texas DPS said the investigation is ongoing and all further investigative findings will be turned over to the Parmer County District Attorney’s Office.