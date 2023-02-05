AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a woman that was found dead in a hotel on Sunday morning.
According to APD, at around 7:28 a.m. on Feb. 5, officers were given information on a possible homicide at a hotel in the 4600 block of East I-40.
APD said officers located Kendra Vela, 31, dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a room.
According to the release, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.
