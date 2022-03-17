DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Police Department reports that Amanda Lynn Cole escaped police custody on March 16, at around 10:43 p.m.

According to the DPD, officers were at 1109 Channing with Cole. She used her dog as a deterrent as officers were trying to arrest her on a warrant out of Randall County for Probation Violation and the dog charged at officers inside of the house, allowing Amanda to escape out of the back door.

Officers said the dog remained aggressive towards officers not allowing them to chase after Cole. Officers said they had exercised restraint and caution with the dog so that it was not harmed and were not able to chase her. Multiple officers with different agencies searched the area but were unable to find her said police.

According to the DPD, Cole, who also uses the last name Armijo, is described as weighing about 150 pounds and is about 5 feet tall. Amanda was last seen wearing a blue dress with a dark blue cardigan with a hood. Amanda was also wearing tights underneath the dress that were dark grey, light grey, and had cheetah print on them. Amanda also had on a pair of brown boots and eyeglasses.

Dalhart Police are asking that if anyone has any information on her whereabouts to call the Dalhart Police Department at 806-244-5546 or dispatch at 806-244-5544. The Dalhart Police Department states that anyone helping Cole or assisting her in avoiding police custody will be charged.