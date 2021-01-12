Woman dies in Oldham County crash

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that at around 9:45 a.m., a crash killed one woman, Paula Boyd, two miles north of Boys Ranch in Oldham County.

According to the report, a 2019 Mercedes Benz delivery van driven by Paula Boyd, 58, of Amarillo, was involved in a collision with a 2012 Peterbilt driven by Brenda Mendoza, 30, of Dumas and a 2003 Peterbilt driven by Brayan Ochoa-Chacon, 21, of Dumas.

Boyd, said the report, was northbound on US 385 on a curved road while Mendoza and Ochoa-Chacon were southbound. While on the curved road, Ochoa-Chacon moved over into the northbound lane and began to pass Mendoza, without enough time to fully clear the pass.

Ochoa-Chacon, according to the report, then crashed into Boyd, before hitting Mendoza’s trailer.

After impact, Boyd’s vehicle skidded into the east barrow ditch, traveled through a barbed wire fence, and ended in a field.

Boyd was pronounced dead by the Oldham County Justice of the Peace. The crash is reported to be still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.