Woman dies in Carson County crash

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a woman has died after an accident on I-40 in Carson County, around five miles east of Amarillo.

Erica James, 45, of Moorpark, California, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.

DPS says that around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, James was driving a 2018 Nissan Ultima eastbound on I-40. A 2020 Volvo truck tractor / semi-trailer driven by Artur Radovskiy, 35, of Carmichael, California, was already disabled from a previous crash and had the trailer partly inside the eastbound lane.

James, says DPS, crashed into the back end of the disabled trailer.

The Department says that the crash is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. This story will be updated as more information is released.