Woman dead after fatal crash in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a Dimmit woman is dead after a fatal crash in Deaf Smith County.

According to DPS, Norma Espinosa was driving west on US 60 when another vehicle going east on US 60 made an unsafe left turn onto county road E and hit Espinosa’s vehicle.

Espinosa’s vehicle came to rest in a ditch. She was taken to the hospital and would later die from her injuries.

A 10-year-old passenger in the second vehicle was ejected from the vehicle, and both the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital said DPS.

The crash remains under investigation.