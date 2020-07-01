Woman behind anti-racism billboard speaks out against controversial restaurant name

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The name of an Amarillo restaurant, Big Beaners, has created a lot of controversy for the past month.

Now, the woman behind an anti-racism billboard that sits right beside the business is speaking out.

“We were told by the city that there was no ordinance to change or repeal the name of the restaurant, so we were getting creative and thought well how else can we bring awareness to this issue,” Amarillo resident, Ali Ramos said.

Ramos, who is apart of a private Facebook group was able to raise the money for the project. She said the group has over 500 members who wanted something done about the restaurant’s name.

“It’s just such a bad taste in name that oppresses such a huge community,” Ramos added. Everyone kind of chipped in to our GoFundMe and we raised enough money that way to get it paid for.”

The message on the billboard reads: “Our words have rippling consequences. Spill the beans, stop racism.”

“We have so many people of different cultures, different backgrounds, we need to have more to stand up and speak out against these situations,” Ramos said.

Ramos hopes to keep the billboard up for as long as possible.

“The contract is only five weeks but we are looking at different options around town to kind of just keep the message moving,” Ramos added.

We did reach out to Jesse Quakenbush, the owner of the restaurant, for a comment regarding the billboard and he responded with “no comment.”

Last month, Folgers, which Quakenbush said would supply coffee for his restaurant, released a statement saying it would not supply “coffee or coffee equipment” to his restaurant. Click here for the full response.

