Woman arrested on meth-related charges in Sherman County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman was indicted on Jan. 3 on distribution with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to court documents from the United States District Court.

The documents explain at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, a Stratford officer pulled over Catherine Rose Linton, who was driving a white Mercedes with Minnesota license plates and traveling east on US Highway 54 in Sherman County.

The officer initiated a traffic stop after Linton disregarded a stop sign, and “smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle,” the documents stated. Linton explained a friend had been smoking marijuana inside the car, Linton told police there were no illegal drugs in the car.

Upon consent, police searched the car and found five brown boxes in the rear passenger area of the car containing 138 packages of methamphetamine, determined to equal around 87.6 kilograms, documents explain.

Court documents add that the DEA Task Force responded to the scene to assist the officer in the investigation and Linton explained that she had traveled from Minnesota to Arizona to “meet up with an old friend,” where the friend asked her to pick up the boxes in Arizona and take them to Minnesota, the documents detailed.

The court documents concluded that after declining to answer any further question, the interview was completed and Linton was taken to the Randall County jail where she was booked.