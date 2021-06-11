Arrest made in homicide from drive-by shooting on May 30, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Arrington Grace Sleeper, 17, was arrested on June 4 for the drive by shooting in the 800 block of S. Florida on May 30 and was booked into the Potter County Jail, according to the APD.
The victim, Chloe Vivens died from her injuries on May 31, APD said.
This is an ongoing investigation by the APD Homicide Unit.
