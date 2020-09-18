Woman arrested in APD Police pursuit Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a police pursuit began in Castro County and ended near Elm Road in Hale County.

Castro County, Parmer County, and Lamb County deputies were involved. Officers claim that they pursued a vehicle trying to evade arrest.

Officers further claim that during the chase the driver waved an object out of the window, attempted to run vehicles off of the roadway, and attempted to strike officers trying to spike the vehicle’s tires.

Christina Salcido, 37, of Amarillo was taken into custody. DPS has not yet released further details.

