POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was arrested for “Driving While Intoxicated” on New Year’s Day following a “vehicular pursuit” that ended in Potter County.

According to officials, the Carson County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance from the PCSO regarding a “vehicular pursuit” on Monday that began in Carson County. An unidentified woman, officials detailed, was driving westbound on I-40 in the wrong lane of traffic.

Officials noted that the woman refused to stop for a Carson County unit and the driver then continued into Potter County. She then stopped in the area of Pullman Road where Potter Counties deputies were notified by the Carson County deputy that the woman “had admitted to drinking.”

The woman was then taken to the Potter County Detention Center where she was arrested for a DWI following the administration of “sobriety exercises,” according to officials.