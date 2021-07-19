Woman arrested after $15K worth in stolen items, dozens of identity documents found

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One woman has been arrested after Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) investigators found a number of stolen items valuing around $15,000, as well as dozens of stolen identity and financial information documents.

On July 14, PABTU said that investigators saw a stolen trailer in the 4700 block of Packard. After a search warrant was issued for the property investigators found three stolen trailers, one stolen vehicle, and several other stolen items with a total value of around $15,000.

A second search warrant was issued for a recovered Camper Trailer, according to PABTU. The report from PABTU stated that investigators found “drug paraphernalia and approximately 45 stolen identity and financial information documents” during the search.

Angelita Arrizola, 23, was arrested for “Parole Violation Warrant and Fail to ID Fugitive give False Information” according to the PABTU, and booked into Potter County Jail.