AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents, a woman who was jailed in September for allegedly stalking an Amarillo elected official had that charge dismissed in late November, though she was given probation after pleading guilty to separate stalking charges.

Court documents detailed that 29-year-old Mary Frye pleaded guilty to three stalking-related charges related to incidents from 2022 and early 2023. Meanwhile, the stalking charge for which she was indicted in September was dismissed, which related to alleged unwanted interactions with a local elected official.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Frye was arrested in September and indicted on a stalking charge after allegedly sending “numerous” unwanted phone communications to a local elected official since May. She was also previously arrested on a stalking-related charge in late 2022 and again in March 2023.

Frye, according to court documents, was sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to the previous stalking charges and was released from custody at the end of November.