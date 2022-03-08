CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that former WNBA star, Genai Walker-Mackling will “share her journey from the basketball court to becoming a leader at one of the country’s most prestigious financial planning companies” at WT’s Women in Pearls Empowerment Dinner on March 28.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Hodgetown, the dinner is a “fundraiser for women’s scholarships and diversity initiatives” through WT’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion and is cosponsored by the Dinga/Hollingsworth Group at Morgan Stanley, WT detailed.

Tickets are $50 each or $32d for a table of seven. WT said that reservation must be made by March 24.

“Our goal is to empower women, to provide an opportunity for women to come together to celebrate each other, to network and to give support. It’s important to recognize and appreciate the work we do,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief officer for diversity and inclusion. “It’s also a time for us to raise money to benefit women’s scholarship and provide diversity initiatives.”

According to WT, Walker-Macklin was raised in rural Arkansas and began to play basketball on professional and international teams after college as well as the Tulsa Shock and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA before retiring in 2012. She has worked for Morgan Stanley since 2014 and specializes in wealth management, presenting customized wealth-planning solutions to clients.

“When a woman who breaks barriers, shatters glass ceilings and climbs the corporate ladder makes an effort to reach back to help others, that speaks to her character,” Allen said. “We want our students and our community to know that when you can see it, you can achieve it.”

Each dinner ticket will include an entry for a drawing to win a strand of “genuine” pearls, WT stated.

To purchase tickets call the WTAMU Foundation at 806-651-2070 or the Diversity and Inclusion office at 806-651-8482. Visit the WT website and click “Women in Pearls” to pay online.