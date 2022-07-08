AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) announced its next Wizarding School event, set from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 30 at the center, located at 1200 Streit Drive.

According to DHDC, the event will include “magical activities and mystical demos” where attendees can learn about the science behind the magical world as DHDC turns into a “school for wizards.”

Tickets will be $5 for members and $8 for non-members with DHDC stating that members must sign in to receive the member discount. In addition, admission will be sold in 2-hour time slots with a limited capacity for each time.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the Discovery Center website.