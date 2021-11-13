WISE Amarillo holds STEM Conference for young women on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Striving to show young women on the High Plains the importance of STEM fields. That’s the purpose of Saturday’s Women In Science Endeavors Conference at Amarillo College.

The Women In Science Endeavors Conference has been happening annually for over 30 years to encourage 6th, 7th and 8th-grade girls of the High Plains to get hands-on experience in a classroom setting and see what the STEM field has to offer up close.

At Saturday’s event, they had a record turnout.

Kari Hollandsworth, treasurer for WISE Amarillo said that this conference shows young women what it is out there.

“It gives them an opportunity to see professional women pursuing careers in these fields, lets them know what jobs and opportunities and education are available to them,” said Hollandsworth.

Blythe Sanning, a 7th grader at de Zavala Middle School said it was fun to learn new things she had not thought of before. Sanning said she really enjoyed the math and science aspect of the conference.

“I’ve learned about stitching and surgeries, and then I learned about aquifers. I went to a couple of doctor ones and I think it was cool learning about how to measure yourself,” said Sanning.

Hollandsworth said a few years ago, they instituted a scholarship for high school students that were pursuing higher education in the STEM field and they have seen many success stories.

“They have had to have been a previous attendee of the wise conference. Many of them remark that wise made them want to pursue a career in that area and continue that education in that area of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said Hollandsworth.

Sanning said one of the fields she is interested in pursuing is architecture and design.

Hollandsworth said they couldn’t do this event without their sponsors and volunteers.