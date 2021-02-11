Winter weather in Amarillo: Preparation and tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “Old Man Winter” is paying a visit to Amarillo. Said the City, residents can stay safe during his stay with these tips during plunging temperatures and possible inclement weather.

The City of Amarillo (COA) said it is prepared to keep the community as safe as possible. Here a few tips given in the release:

Allow water faucets to drip. Running water, even at a trickle, helps relieve pressure and reduces the chances of pipes freezing or bursting.

Keep cabinet doors open where pipes are located. Heat from the rest of the home can keep pipes warm.

Add extra insulation to pipes in areas with higher cold exposure such as north-facing walls.

Do not turn off heat in the home. Make sure heat is kept at a temperature above 55 degrees even when not at home to ensure pipes remain free of ice.

The Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is also providing safety tips for space heaters and other portable heating devices. (Please see the accompanying informational flier.)

The Code Blue Warming Station has been activated for those needing shelter from the elements. For information, call 806-414-2243.

“Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the COA landfill will be open at 8:00 a.m. and close at noon on Saturday (Feb. 13). COA brush sites will be closed on Saturday (Feb. 13.) COA street crews will be active/on-call and prepared for snow and ice treatment. COA traffic operations staff will be monitoring traffic signals in case of power outages and/or failures.” said the release.