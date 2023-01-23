AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday.

KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating snow throughout the day. As of Monday afternoon, Harris said areas could see 5 to 7 inches of snow.

“If you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way, way down, and drive very cautiously,” Harris said. “Allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Here are some of the places that are being impacted because of Tuesday’s weather:

Schools

Clovis Community College: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Classes start at 10 a.m. virtual and distance education classes will proceed as normal.

Dalhart ISD: 10 a.m. start on Tuesday. Buses will run two hours late on pavement.

Eastern New Mexico University: Classes Delayed 2 hours; Classes start at 11 a.m.

Groom ISD: 10 a.m. start on Tuesday

McLean ISD: 10 a.m. start on Tuesday

Panhandle ISD: Classes Delayed 2 hours; Buses on Pavement Only

Portales Municipal Schools: Classes Delayed 2 hours; Due to inclement weather expected

Businesses/Other Entities

Roosevelt County Offices: Open at 10 a.m. Nonessential personnel will be on a 2-hour delay. Essential personnel report as normal.