Winter stocking of trout in area city lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Parks and Wildlife is stocking area lakes for more fishing opportunities close to home.

This winter from November through early March, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock 334,600 catchable-size rainbow trout in 185 locations across Texas.

23,000 of these trout are headed to 10 city park lakes in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas.

Today, 553 trout were delivered to Medical Center Park South Lake in Amarillo. Since Medical Center South Lake belongs to a special program known as the Neighborhood Fishin’ Program, it will be stocked approximately every two weeks with an additional 553 trout through March 6.

Canyon Southeast Park Lake is scheduled to receive 1,666 trout (half on Dec. 12 and half on Jan. 15)

Caudle Lake in Hale Center will receive 1,200 trout for a Family Fishing event on Dec.8

Pampa City Park Lake will receive 2,000 trout (half on Dec. 10 and half on Feb. 4)

1,600 trout headed for Lake Theo at Caprock Canyon State Park on Dec. 11, 2019

Rita Blanca Kids Fishing Pond in Dalhart will receive 2,929 trout (half on Dec. 10 and half on Feb. 4)

Lake Fryer, near Perryton, will receive 2,000 trout (half on Dec. 5 and half on Jan. 7)

For a complete listing of locations and stocking dates in Texas visit www.tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/trout_stocking.phtml.

