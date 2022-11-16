AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Winter is settling over the High Plains with colder weather and a bustling holiday season, filled with events and activities fit for families. Parades, seasonal celebrations, live music, and other events across Amarillo will be open to the public and filling up the weeks heading into 2023.

Here’s a look at a few upcoming events around Amarillo over the winter, and other tried-and-true ways to spend a day on the High Plains.

November

On Nov. 22, the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast will host its annual event at the Amarillo Civic Center from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Josh McDowell.

Mannheim Steamroller will perform signature Christmas hits at the Amarillo Civic Center on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

On Nov. 29 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, Murray & Peter are set to present “A Drag Queen Christmas” hosted by Nina West and Trinity Taylor.

The Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show will be hosted from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

December

The Amarillo Little Theatre will present “Elf, the Musical” on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 18.

Center City of Amarillo will host its Electric Light Parade on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m., in the area of Polk Street in Downtown Amarillo.

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host its Christmas Open House in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Christmas with the Beatles” show will come to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

The Lone Star Ballet will present the Nutcracker Ballet from Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The Amarillo Symphony will present its “Happy Holiday Pops” show at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Attractions and Landmarks

Museums and Educational Entertainment

Popular Venues – Sports, Music, and More

Other Areas and Experiences

For the latest updates on local events, news, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.