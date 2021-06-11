Winners of the ‘Stay Home and Sing Contest’ to perform at Hodgetown tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Connect 4, the winners of the “Inspire Amarillo Stay Home and Sing Contest,” is set to perform at Hodgetown tonight, June 11 before the opening pitch, according to a news release from Double U Marketing.

After months of waiting for the results, Connect 4 became the overall winners of the contest and according to the release “they are ready to show off their skills in front of a full-house at Hodgetown this week.”

The members of the band, Jimmy Newman, Kinsey Newman, Rene Brain and Haylee Sessions plan to perform the song “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers about 30 minutes before opening pitch which will be coordinated by Inspire Amarillo and the Fairly Group, the release stated.

The contest included participant from around the globe including Thailand, Germany, and Japan, with Connect 4 entering with more than 100 other groups and the hope of winning money for a non-profit organization of their choice, according to Double U.



The release explained that 86,032 votes were cast across the world with one winner announced in each of the eight categories. The top eight were narrowed to a top five by local celebrities with each group choosing a charity to receive $5,000.

The charities chosen were the High Plains Children’s Home, Education Foundation of Canyon ISD, Bushland Education Foundation, AHS Band Parents Association, and the Khuri Foundation with one dollar being donated to the High Plain Food Bank for every vote cast for a total donation of $86,032, according to the release.



To watch a preview of Connect 4’s official “Stay Home and Sing” entry performance click here and for more information on the contest visit inspireamarillo.com.