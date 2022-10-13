AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To begin the 2022-23 school year, the United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program.

According to a news release, the winners each month stem from nominations from students and families across the region, explaining the ways teachers “go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.” The September winners from the Amarillo area include:

Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy, Amarillo Independent School District;

Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD;

Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School, Clarendon ISD.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this first round of winners,” Nancy Sharp, the corporate engagement director for The United Family, said in the release. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With the whole year ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

According to the release, winning teachers receive the following items:

$100 United Supermarkets gift card;

$100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo;

A gift basket full of Mrs. Baird’s products.

“This has been a tremendous start for the Teachers On The Rise program so far,” Shane Sumrow, the programs director, said in the release. “Through these nominations, we have already heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card, the release said. To nominate a teacher, and for more information, visit its website.