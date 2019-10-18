Wing eating contests held to benefit United Way of Amarillo and Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moondoggy’s Pizza hosted a Hometown Happy Hour and Wing Eating contest to raise money for the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

Local sportscasters were invited to take part in the wing eating contest.

The winner was determined by how many wings each competitor could eat in one minute.

Sports Director Clint Brakebill and Sports Anchor Zach Martin both competed, and though they did not win, tt was all for a good cause.

All customers were able to pay $10 for all you can eat pizza to help raise funds.