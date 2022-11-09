AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Window On a Wider World announced its upcoming program for Wednesday at 9 a.m., expected to be focused on engineering and agriculture with students from St. Mary’s Cathedral School.

According to organizers from WOWW, students will be visiting Maxivolt Transient Voltage Solutions along with Southwest Mobile Dairy to explore the process of engineering and product development, as well as aspects of nutrition and science based in dairy farming.

“Nothing is more important having our future Texas Citizens learn about science and engineering with programs that provide ingenuity, innovation and creativity,” said WOWW organizers. The organization claims to provide over 160 different education programs to dozens of schools across the Texas panhandle.

Previously, WOWW also provided area students the opportunity to share art with the community through its annual WOWW Youth Art Show.