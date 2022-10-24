AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Window on a Wider World is giving area students the chance to share their art with the community.

The organization said their art show brings together students of all ages from 28 different schools across the Panhandle. This year’s theme was music.

“The thing about our WOWW Youth Art Show is that it really encourages the next generation of artists. This is something lot of these students really have a passion for and we want to be able to bring that out and we do that with WOWW,” said Catherine Meck, executive director of Window on a Wider World said

The first place winner in the high school level received $500 said Meck.

The art show is on Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts