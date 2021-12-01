Wilson Street home burns in overnight fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that crews responded to a late-night fire around midnight Wednesday, at a home on the 2400 block of North Wilson Street.

Crews reported finding light smoke coming from the home after arriving on-scene just after midnight, and after making entry found two “small fires” burning in separate bedrooms. The Department described that crew extinguished the fires “quickly” and checked the attic for further fires after searching for victims.

No injuries were reported, according to the Amarillo Fire Department. While no one appeared to be living in the home, crews reported finding an open back door.

While the source of the fire was not found because of the fires having started in two places, the Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire “incendiary,” and did not believe it to have been accidental.

“Please contact the authorities if you see anyone entering a vacant structure,” said the Amarillo Fire Department, “If you are a property owner, please take precautions to secure the premises and post “No Trespassing” signs.”