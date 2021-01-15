Williamson County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for any help from the public over disappearance of Rachel Cooke

Williamson County, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for any help from the public over the disappearance of Rachel Cooke.

Cooke went missing in Georgetown Jan. 10, 2002.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that was living in the Georgetown area in 2002 and has travelled to multiple cities throughout Texas.

They said he is known to be involved in the cattle and horse industry.

“This guy’s travelling throughout Texas, if anyone has come across somebody that mentioned anything about a missing girl from the Georgetown area, maybe an ex-girlfriend an ex-friend a roommate anything at all we’re just trying to get people to give us a call with information,” said the WCSO.

The Sheriff’s office along with the FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the location of Rachel Cooke. Tips can be made at 512-948-2911 or the Cold Case Tip Line at 512-943-5204.

WCSO said all tips will remain confidential and can be anonymous by submitting the tip online at tips.fbi.gov or coldcasetips@wilco.org