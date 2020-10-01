Will airline furloughs affect air service in Amarillo?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/NewsNation Now) — Wednesday, two of the nation’s top airlines announced they would be furloughing thousands of workers with no new agreement on the table in Washington, D.C.

American Airlines announced 19,000 workers will be furloughed beginning on Thursday. United Airlines CEO said the company is furloughing more than 13,000 workers.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to all three airlines who fly into Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport if this would affect their service in Amarillo.

United Airlines:

United Airlines has yet to respond to our request for comment on any possible service impacts in Amarillo. When the airline responds, we will update this story with its statement.

In a statement to NewsNation on Wednesday, the airline said:

“While sadly, involuntary furloughs begin today, we haven’t given up,” United Airlines said in a statement. “In a continuing effort to give the federal government every opportunity to act, we have made clear to leadership in the Administration, Congress and among our union partners that we can and will reverse the furlough process if the CARES Act Payroll Support Program is extended in the next few days. We implore our elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now, and save jobs.” United Airlines Statement

American Airlines:

An American Airlines spokesperson said there are no planned changes to service at Amarillo at this time.

The airline did release a statement about the furloughs on Wednesday to NewsNation, saying:

“What happens Thursday when all these people lose their jobs—they go off the payroll, they lose their health insurance, they stop paying taxes at the federal, state and local level. They stop being able to spend, they file for unemployment and then they’re taking money directly from the government themselves.” American Airlines Statement

Southwest Airlines:

Though Southwest Airlines has not announced any plans for furloughs, we did reach out to them to see if any changes were planned for their Amarillo service.

The airline said in a statement:

We shared back in late July that no layoffs or furloughs are planned for 2020 at Southwest and there’s been no chance to that, nor do we have any service changes to announce today that are tied to the expiration of support from Washington. We’re putting out revisions to our flight schedule month-by-month right now to offer the best flights to address current travel demand. Southwest Airlines Statement

MyHighPlains.com reached out to the City of Amarillo for comment on the topic. The city said no one was available for comment today, but would have a response at a later date.

The aviation industry had been able to stay afloat because of the government bailout it received in March. Part of that Cares Act deal was that there would be no permanent layoffs until October 1.

With no new agreement on the table and a stimulus vote delayed in the U.S. House, massive layoffs are on the horizon.

Union workers have said some 75,000 aviation jobs are on the chopping block if financial relief isn’t extended to airlines.

Those close to the industry say the impacts would be catastrophic, and Congress is running out of runway to strike a deal.

NewsNationNow.com contributed to this report.

More from MyHighPlains.com: