Wildorado man dead after wreck southwest of Panhandle

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another injured after a rollover in Carson County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on FM 2373, about 11 miles southwest of Panhandle.

According to DPS, a vehicle was driving north when the left rear tire blew out.

Troopers said the driver over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, sliding off the road and into the ditch, where it rolled and ejected the passenger.

The passenger, James Batenhorst, 84, of Wildorado, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The driver, a 41-year-old from Vega, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS said neither Batenhorst nor the driver were wearing their seat belts.

The crash is still under investigation.

More from MyHighPlains.com: