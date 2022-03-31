HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of the Canadian River Bottom fire, families and businesses around Hemphill County are facing heavy losses to their homes and livelihoods. While ranchers in the area said that most cattle survived the destruction, the flames wiped out massive amounts of grass.

“Many of the ranchers lost 100% of their grass. It will take a long time for this burned out country to recover,” said Andy Holloway of Hemphill County on social media, “Fortunately from what we can determine most of our cattle survived & came through the fire in good shape. There are lots of hungry mouths we need to care for though that have nothing now to eat.”

Holloway and another local, Wes Avent, announced their efforts to collect hay donations for the local ranchers in need. While Holloway noted that it would be preferable to be able to unload most of the deliveries directly to the ranchers, hay and feed donations will also be accepted at Canadian Animal Health & Nutri off of Highway 83 on the south side of Canadian.

“It’s been five years since the 2017 wildfires and this ugly situation is far too close to our memories,” said Holloway, “In advance please know how grateful we are to each person who serves our needs.”

Holloway wrote that he can be reached at 325-668-0466 and Avent can be reached at 806-898-9931, for those needing directions to make deliveries to ranchers in need.

The Texas Department of Agriculture also hosts a “Hay Hotline” on its website, described by the department as being available for agricultural producers to locate forage and hay supplies for sale. The United States Department of Agriculture has also made resources available on its website for those seeking help recovering from disasters such as wildfires and drought.