COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas A&M Forest Service warned that wildfire activity was forecast to increase Friday through Monday, alongside and west of I-35 into South Texas, as dormant vegetation dries and becomes more likely to ignite.

According to the forest service, freeze-cured grasses around the regions contributed to recent wildfires and will continue to be a factor that will bring increased wildfire potential over the weekend. Fires are most likely to begin west of I-35 around cities including Wichita Falls, Mineral Wells, Lampasas, San Angelo, Midland, Lubbock, Childress, and Abilene as temperatures warm and wind speeds increase.

On Tuesday, said the forest service, wildfire activity is expected to keep to the pre-frontal environment in Southwest Texas as an arctic cold front pushes to the south.

The forest service reported that since Monday, fire resources responded to 91 wildfires that burned 7,312 acres.

Mid-February through mid-April was described as the peak of “dormant fire season” by the forest service, characterized generally by freeze-cured grasses and increased wind speeds surrounding dry cold front passages.

“Wildfire activity has increased across the state and is driven by underlying drought and above normal grass production from last year’s growing season,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “We have increased the number of personnel, equipment and aircraft in state to assist with response as we’re concerned about large areas of the state.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that it has fully staffed task forces and suppression equipment staged in Amarillo, Victoria, Kingsville, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Burkburnett, Fredericksburg, Smithville, McGregor, San Angelo and Mineral Wells. Additional people and oversight have been prepositioned across areas of concern.

“This year, we’ve utilized aviation assets for response in areas with increased wildfire activity,” said Jared Karns, Texas A&M Forest Service Planning and Preparedness Department Head. “There is continued potential for wildfire activity to occur, and we want to be prepared by having aircraft in state, ready to respond.”

Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Division of Emergency Management said that they also worked together to mobilize three additional strike teams via Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) for a total of six teams that will provide wildfire incident support.