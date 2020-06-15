WildFire in Parmer County 50% contained

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Wildfire covering roughly 2,000 acres near Bovina, TX appears to be 50% contained.

Around 7:30 pm Dan Mayberry, a Liaison for the Bovina Fire Department said there was a fire roughly covering 2000 acres near County Road M and County Road 11 in Parmer County.

Mayberry said the fire was heading north, but the fire services at the scene had a good handle on the fire.

Mayberry estimated that the fire was roughly 50% contained as of 7:35 pm, and there had been no injuries, or structural damage reported.

According to Mayberry, The Clovis, Bovina, Friona and Farwell fire departments were on the scene of the fire, as well as two different cities EMS services.

Mayberry did say that it was possible that the fire happened due to a powerline that may have fallen down.

