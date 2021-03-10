UPDATE: Wildfire near Dumas contained

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: Crews report the wildfire near Dumas is contained.
According to the Dumas Fire Department, four units are responding to a grass fire off of Highway 87 and Hunt Road. 20 acres, said the Department, have burned.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious in the area, and mindful of emergency services.
Earlier today on its Facebook page, the Dumas Fire Department pointed out that Texas A&M Forest Service vehicles have been staged to assist in responding to wildfires in the Panhandle.
