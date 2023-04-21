AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is celebrating Earth Day with a fun event that is open to the public.

The Wildcat Bluff’s Earth Day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Amarillo Zoo, the Panhandle Archaeological Society, the Astronomy Club and more bringing activities for the event. Hikes will also be scheduled for Saturday so people can enjoy the trails.

Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff’s Community Engagement Manager Jennifer Noble said Earth Day is an important day to remind ourselves we are taking care of something that is essential.

“Just a reminder to the people in the community that not only should we really be helping our environment to thrive, but it’s our responsibility,” said Noble. “You come to our Nature Center, and you can look around at what’s growing, and the different animals and the tracks that we have, and just things that you never really knew existed in our community.”

Noble added that other fun events coming up included the Girls Who Science event at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

“That’s going to be coming back up on May 1,” said Noble. “We’re going to be talking about medicine and get to play doctor a little bit so that should be fun.”

In addition, the Discovery Center will host the “May the Fourth be with You” event on May 4.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than it’s been before and I’m so pumped,” said Noble. “We’ve got we’re going to have gel blaster training in the basement and we’re going to have some different battles throughout the Discovery Center.”

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s website and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s website.