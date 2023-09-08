AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center released information on its new “Echoes of the Past” quarterly program, set to begin Sept. 16, where attendees will learn more about the ancient history of the world and the Texas Panhandle.

Wildcat Bluff detailed that the program will take place from 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 and feature WBNC’s on-site Archeologist Erin Frigo, who will teach attendees more about ancient history. Frigo has a master’s in anthropology and a minor in biology from Texas Tech University. She has worked for the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Archaeology Department and the Forest Service with Black Kettle National Grasslands in Oklahoma.

The first program with Frigo, according to WBNC, will focus on the relationship between humans and animals throughout history as attendees explore pet cemeteries from the ancient past and discuss the bonds that were formed between pets and people hundreds of years ago.

WBNC noted that the program is for people of all ages. While Frigo said that “it might be a bit advanced for younger explorers,” people of any age who have an interest in history or archaeology are welcome.

The program does not require a reservation and is included in WBNC admission or WBNC membership.

Visit the WBNC website to find admission fees and more information on community programs.