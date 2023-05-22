AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center announced that the community can experience the center for $1 at its “Discover For a Dollar” day on Saturday.

The program, as noted by organizers, is considered under “the Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff’s mission to create equitable access to informal education for all.”

A news release from Wildcat Bluff noted that if visitors arrive at the center outside of business hours, they can put their admission fee in the dropbox which is located next to the visitor center’s entrance. Business hours are noted on the DHDC website as from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit the Discovery Center or Wildcat Bluff Nature Center Facebook pages or the DHDC website.