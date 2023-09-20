AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center released information on its “Sunset and Songwriters” event set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 and feature performances from a local musician.

According to organizers, guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and have a picnic during the performance at the BYOB event. In addition, the Tacos Nayarit food truck will be on-site for attendees while Wildcat Bluff will be selling its non-alcoholic “Sunset Drink” and gift shop items.

Texas musician RT Wolf from RT Wolf & the Prairie Hawks is set to perform a solo after a nine-year break, according to organizers. RT has performed at several area venues including Pondaseta, the Barfield, and the Goldenlight Beer Garden, and toured around the Texas-Oklahoma area.

A release from Wildcat Bluff said that RT’s music is described as “a guitar-driven mix of country, soul, blues and rock, RT brings these elements together for a unique, but familiar sound laced with stories true and familiar to those who call Texas and the Great Plains home.”

Organizers noted that the event is included with a Wildcat Bluff Membership or general admission. Adult general admission is $4, child admission is $3 and children under one are free.