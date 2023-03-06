AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center released information on the upcoming Toddler Tracks monthly program, which is expected to take place every second Friday of the month for kids ages five and up with a caregiver.

Officials with the center detailed that the program, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, will give kids the chance to follow a nature-themed story-reading and participate in a nature walk on Libb’s Trail.

Toddler Tracks, officials noted, is included with a Wildcat Bluff Membership, an add-on through the Don Harrington Discovery Center, or through regular admission. Admission for the event is $4 for adults and $3 for kids over three years old, along with adults over 60.

Officials said that attendees should “be prepared to wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.”

For more information on this event and other upcoming events visit the DHDC website or the Wildcat Bluff Facebook page.