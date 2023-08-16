AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is a fun event happening in town for astronomy lovers as Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is set to host a “Night with the Stars” event on Saturday.

The event will be happening from 9 p.m. to 11p.m. on Saturday at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, located at 2301 N. Soncy Road in Amarillo. At the “Night with the Stars” event, there will be telescopes provided by the Amarillo Astronomy Club and the community will be able to view the crescent moon, ring nebula, and double star Albireo.

“One of my favorite things about interacting with the astronomy club is their vast knowledge for what you’re looking at through a telescope. Just about any question that you have, they’ll answer,” said Wildcat Bluff Events Coordinator Jennifer Noble. “Not only that, but whenever you’re looking through the telescope, and you see these planets and the stars, and you’re looking at them live, and you can see the incredible detail — It’s amazing.”

Noble said their mission is to get people involved and engaged in learning and to get excited to explore how the world works.

“We want people to be excited that they’re exploring how the world works. We want people to know that learning doesn’t have to be a test,” said Noble. “It doesn’t have to be something that you dread. It can be something that you’re just trying to figure out. That’s such an important thing for us to teach not only our kids, but ourselves.”

For more information on the upcoming “Night with the Stars” event and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, be sure to check out their website.