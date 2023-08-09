AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center announced that it will host a “Guided Hike” on Saturday which will give attendees the chance to learn more about the plant life, geology, and animals at The Bluff.

The announcement read that the hike will begin at 9 a.m. and will be included with a Wildcat Bluff membership, a Wildcat Bluff add-on through the Discovery Center, or regular admission which is $4 for adults and $3 for children over three and adults over 60.

As noted by the announcement, attendees should wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle for the hike.

Visit DHDC.org or the Wildcat Bluff Facebook page for more information on area events.