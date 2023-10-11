AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is set to host a “Guided Hike” on Saturday, educating attendees about the different plant life, geology, and animals at the center, located at 2301 N Soncy Rd.

The hike, according to the WBNC, will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will be led by a Wildcat Bluff staff member and Texas Master Naturalist.

“The Texas Master Naturalists are seasoned outdoors people and they have a wealth of

knowledge to provide anyone willing to learn,” Parker Fisk, Wildcat Bluff’s Volunteer

Coordinator said. “It’s crucial to have volunteers like the Texas Master Naturalists to show

us how exciting and fun the outdoors can be especially with the growing lure of technology

and the comfort of the indoors.”

The center added that the guided hikes will take place every other month for the public to experience and will be included with a Wildcat Bluff Membership, Wildcat Bluff add-on through The Discovery Center, or regular admission at $4 for adults, $3 for kids over three, and adults over 60.

The center reminded attendees to wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle to the hike.

Visit DHDC.org or the Wildcat Bluff Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.