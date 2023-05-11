AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center invites the community to kick off the summer with the “Cheers at Wildcat Bluff” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 10 at the Wildcat Bluff Center.
Officials stated that guests must be 21 years or older to attend this celebration.
According to Wildcat Bluff’s press release, tickets include a Chuckwagon dinner, an open bar, games, and live music from Austin-based bluegrass band “Steel Betty.”
The release states that potential guests can receive special pricing on tickets if purchased between May 5 to June 4.
For more event information, visit the Don Harington Discovery Center website.
