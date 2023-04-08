AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As noted in a released announcement, the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosted a Guided Hike on April 8 at 10 a.m. with the aim of covering plant life, geology, and animals that can be found in The Bluff.

The WBNC described that the Guided Hikes are hosted every other month and are included with a Wildcat Bluff Membership, the Wildcat Bluff add-on through the Don Harrington Discovery Center, or via regular admission prices – $4 for adults, or $3 for children and adults over 60 years of age.

Alongside the Guided Hikes and other events offered by the WBNC, the center also recently began the Toddler Tracks monthly program, which is expected to take place every second Friday of the month for kids ages five and up with a caregiver.

More information on the DHDC or WBNC can be found here.