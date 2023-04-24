AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center and the Don Harrington Discovery Center will host a wilderness survival program during the first two Saturdays in May.

According to a news release, the “Plan to Get Lost” event will be hosted by the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center and the Discovery Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 and May 13. The event is a two-part wilderness survival program that takes place on the trails at Wildcat Bluff.

Officials said the program includes lectures, demonstrations and discussions from nature educators Wayne Benson and Bill Briggs on topics including fire, water and shelter. Tickets for the event are $25 and includes trail fees, a reference binder and instruction for both dates. Participants are required to bring a day pack, water, lunch and trail snacks.

For more information, visit the Discovery Center’s website or Wildcat Bluff’s Facebook page.