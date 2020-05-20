Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center keeps pushing despite Coronavirus pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 400 animals have been rescued this year by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

According to the center this is one of busiest years the center has had.

The center is a non- profit organization that relies heavily on volunteers. Even though the spread of COVID-19 may be heavy on everyone’s mind, the volunteers said animals still need their help and they are going to be there for them.

“Even with al of this happening not once did they ever say sorry I’m not going to come in, I’m not going to be able to help this year, and I would have fully understood if they said that instead they’re like nope lets get it done. These animals don’t understand we’re in a pandemic, they still need help,” Stephanie Oravetz, Founder of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, explained.

Oravetz said for those dropping off animals the are more than welcome to come inside, but if they do not feel comfortable they may call them when they arrive and leave animal outside the door.

More from MyHighPlains.com: