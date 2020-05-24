Why West Texas A&M is ranked among the safest universities in the U.S.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent review by YourLocalSecurity.com found that West Texas A&M is the safest school in Texas and among the Top 10 in the nation. But what makes WT so safe?

One of the main reasons WTAMU may be so safe is the fact that it is located in the small town of Canyon, Texas. Canyon has about 16,000 people, where the average crime rate is only 10 per 1,000 residents.

WTAMU also has their own campus police department. The department’s police officers are state-certified Texas Peace Officers and provide police services to all WT-owned properties, where they patrol 24 hours a day.

The university also operates under a “no tolerance” level of enforcement relating to fighting, alcohol, and other drugs on university property.

The university also said it works closely with the student life and staff, providing a wise balance between enforcement of rules and humane dealings with each individual on campus, a balance it said was difficult but helps keep WTAMU a safe place.

With COVID-19 as a forefront issue, WT said they are working to keep everyone safe by calling for a phased-return approach, as well as continuing social-distancing and safety protocols in classrooms, labs, and residence halls.

To see a previous story regarding YourLocalSecurity.com‘s statistics regarding WT as the safest University in Texas, click here.

