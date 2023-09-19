AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whittier Elementary announced it will kick off its after-school STEAM enrichment opportunities with STEAM Night. The event will start at 5 p.m. tonight at Whittier Elementary.

Whittier stated the event will highlight and demonstrate Whittier’s after-school clubs based on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) to encourage students to join.