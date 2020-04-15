Whittier Elementary sends special message to students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From parades to virtual spirit weeks, we have seen our area schools try their best to encourage students during this pandemic.

Whittier Elementary is sending a big message to its students and it’s so big that it fits on a huge billboard.

“Our office staff and I was just talking about what are some other things we can do and my counselor was like why don’t we do a billboard,” Whittier Elementary’s principal, Linda Rangel, explained.

The billboard was paid for by all the teachers within one day. Rangel said they also put a lot of thought into what it would read.

“The message, ‘Stronger Than Ever,’ comes from the video we sent out to the kids letting them know that even though we’re in these hard times there’s always a rainbow at the end of it and together we are stronger than ever’,” Rangel added.

Rangel only hopes the life-size message shows students just how much they are loved.

“Broncos, I know you guys are hardworking and if you need help you reach out to us and that’s what we’re here for.” Rangel said. “It’s always been about you and so if you need anything just call us, email us and know that we love you and we’re thinking about you all the time.”

Rangel said she plans for the billboard to stay up for at least another month and it is located on 24th and Grand Street.

